Thames Hospice signs up for charity gift card scheme

Thames Hospice is the latest charity to sign up to the multi-retailer gift card exclusively for charity shops.

The Charity Shop Gift Card will be sold and accepted in Thames Hospice’s 23 shops.

The card was developed by Gift Card CIC, a social enterprise, backed by the Charity Retail Association (CRA). It can be redeemed at the retail stores of participating CRA members.

The single-load gift cards will be recyclable and compostable and will be on sale to consumers in all Thames Hospice shops, supermarkets and other major retailers and at www.thecharityshopgiftcard.co.uk

Julie Rowley, director of retail at Thames Hospice said:

“With more and more people seeing the environmental benefits of charity shopping, we are excited to be part of a fantastic national initiative and hope it will encourage even more shoppers to come and spend for worthy causes.”