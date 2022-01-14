Two family homes planned for The Green in Holyport

Applicants are seeking to build a pair of semi-detached houses on the greenbelt facing The Green.

The proposal is for one building which would be subdivided into two four-bedroom houses, spanning three storeys, with parking and landscaping.

The homes are planned off Holyport Street in the heart of Holyport village, within a gap which exists between the houses Greenview and Glenside.

Due to the size of the plot and its relationship to adjacent homes, the applicant’s representative – Cameron Jones Planning – says this counts as ‘limited infilling in villages’, as permitted within national policy on building on the greenbelt.

The development ‘entirely maintains… The Green as a focal open space… [and] preserves he character and appearance of Holyport Conservation Area’ they wrote.

“This proposal does not seek to be hidden but to sit proud off The Green/Holyport Street and to add a new chapter to the story that has evolved over the years in Holyport and The Green in particular.

“The character of The Green is of large houses and the proposed building is well considered and well-designed building of the highest sustainable standard of design.”

Enter reference 21/03718/FULL in to the Royal Borough’s planning portal to view the plans.