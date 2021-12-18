Residents fear floods if Holyport homes go ahead

Residents have objected to an application to build four houses on the greenbelt in Holyport.

The site is for land at the rear of 4-7 Dairy Court and off Bartletts Lane, on the gated area known as The Fieldings. It currently comprises paddock land which has a gated access onto The Fieldings.

Applicant Wooldridge Group’s plans include four detached homes with associated access, hardstanding and landscaping.

Each property will have allocated on-plot car parking spaces.

According to the applicant’s advisors on traffic, Highway Planning, the proposed development will generate four additional traffic movements in each peak period and up to 40 additional movements across a 12-hour day.

The level of additional traffic generated by the development will not amount to an ‘unacceptable’ or ‘severe’ impact on highway safety, Highway Planning wrote.

Yet more than 20 residents raised concerns around the impact of traffic, effect on the greenbelt, loss of privacy for existing residents nearby and impact on habitats.

Existing issues with drainage was also a top concern – residents feel the development will increase the risk of flooding in an already flood-prone area.

Further, residents are sceptical that the project can be counted as ‘infilling’ of an existing gap in a developed area, as described.

They add that the site is not included in the Borough Local Plan as a site for proposed development into homes.

Wooldridge Group had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to print.

To see the application, enter the reference 21/02951/FULL into the Royal Borough’s planning portal.