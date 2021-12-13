Campfire-cooked Christmas lunch for Muddy children in Bray

Children at an outdoor pre-school in Bray enjoyed an outdoor Christmas lunch cooked on a campfire on Friday.

Little Muddy Me is a forest school in Monkey Island, where children aged 2-5 play outdoors and connect with nature.

The mishmash of traditional Christmas fayre and campfire food included fire-roasted chicken with all the trimmings, followed by roasted marshmallows for pudding.

“We tried to keep things as traditional as possible – though we chose chicken because it’s easier to cook on a campfire than turkey,” said Little Muddy Me owner Vicki Egarr.

“The children got to help with cutting up the vegetables and roasted their own marshmallows on sticks. They would normally bring a packed lunch to the nursery, so they really enjoyed it.”