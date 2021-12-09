Villagers 'disappointed' with Borough response to traffic concerns

Bray residents have hit out at the council’s response to proposals to help reduce traffic problems in the village.

At the end of September, Bray Traffic Action Group organised a meeting to air the concerns of residents.

Scores of people showed up to discuss a range of issues.

Among these were property damage caused by over-wide vehicles squeezing past, the lack of pavement near Braywick Court primary school and the effect of noise pollution on businesses and residential areas.

Some problematic sites include ‘dangerous’ fast roads and cut-throughs along the throat of Bray, including Monkey Island Lane and along the High Street.

Villagers looking to sell say that buyers have been put off by the amount of traffic.

Bray Traffic Action Group then created a list of ‘modest proposals’ for improvements – especially regarding speed.

However it is ‘disappointed’ by the borough’s response.

“The council stated that according to a recent survey, there are limited numbers of vehicles that exceed the speed limit,” said Bray Traffic Action Group member Fiona Allen.

“(They said) traffic cameras would not be fitted in any location without a known collision.

“We wanted to look at narrowing the throat in the high street but were advised that at the moment its width ‘allows a bus to pass safely without issue, and also heavier lorries,’” continued Fiona.

“It’s almost insulting. I wonder how they would like it if their own front doors opened a few inches away from a road which can be extremely heavy with traffic at certain times of the day.

“Their attitude is that there’s not much more they can do – that’s not good enough.

“How far has it got to go? This is people’s lives.”

The group is also concerned about building of 2,000 homes on Maidenhead golf course included in the Borough Local Plan.

“It’s going to make things worse. It feels like the village is being sacrificed,” said Fiona.

Bray Traffic Action Group’s next meeting will be in February, in which it plans to ‘step up action.’

Ward councillor David Coppinger was unable to attend the first meeting but said he is ‘looking forward’ to attending the next.

He said there are limits to the major changes the borough can make.

“This is the start of a conversation,” he said. “Bray is a victim of its own success. There’s got to be give and take on both sides, working with residents and local businesses.

“There is a middle ground and I’m pleased to be able to get involved in trying my hardest to find it.”