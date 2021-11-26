Bray 7-year-old raising money for NHS selling homemade Christmas cards

A Bray seven-year-old is raising money for the NHS in memory of her late grandfather by selling home-made Christmas cards.

Aariya Tirahan has hand-painted two new designs as well as reselling her best-selling card from last year. She launched her sales via social media this weekend and also set up a stall on her driveway.

Her snowman design card is also being sold at the Craft Coop in Maidenhead.

All of the buyer's contribution will be donated to NHS Nottingham City Hospital dialysis units. So far Aariya has raised £495.

“All the feedback from the cards has been extremely positive, customers have been so impressed with the quality of the cards and even commented that they are much better than other card packs being sold on the high street,” said mother Vin Pooni.

Cards are sold in packs of 10 priced at £5 each. To order, email Aariya.Cards@outlook.com