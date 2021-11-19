Holyport College teacher knits poppies for Remembrance

Maths teacher Liz Ellis spent weeks both knitting and crocheting her own poppies with the Holyport College community, which were put up in displays around the school grounds.

Every year the school has a Remembrance assembly with Combined Cadet Force (CCF) cadets marching and laying a wreath.

This is the first year it had a more visual display.

“I have been knitting since I was nine years old and learnt how to crochet two years ago at a local craft workshop run by Ditsy Pips,” said Liz.

“A few of our parents and carers made poppies to help with the display, and pupils helped attach them to the netting.

“In particular we used the knitting group as well as boarding girls in the evenings.”

The school managed to sell crocheted and knitted badges to raise £140 for the British Legion Poppy Appeal.

“The display is going to be taken down and stored carefully for next year when the school can add more to make an even bigger and better display,” Liz added.