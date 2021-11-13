Maidenhead's Sue Anstiss up for Sportswoman of the Year award

A Bray figure has been shortlisted for an award recognising her decades of contribution to women in sport.

Sue Anstiss is nominated for The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year 2021 Changemaker Award, with a special online awards ceremony on the evening of Thursday, November 25.

Sue has worked in sport for more than 30 years – 20 of which have been focused on women’s sport.

In 2018, she received an MBE for services to grassroots and women’s sports, in recognition of her support volunteering for a number of local and national charities.

Sue was formerly the chair of Get Berkshire Active and a founding trustee of the Women’s Sport Trust, which works with athletes and leaders across sport, media and business to challenge thinking and reshape the sporting landscape.

Sue is also on the board of trustees for Leisure Focus, which runs leisure centres across the borough.

“It’s wonderful to be nominated for the Changemaker Award,” said Sue.

“I have spent much of my career amplifying the voices of other women and raising their profile – it’s lovely and

unexpected to be on the other side of it.

“The Changemaker Award is one of my favourite events, and now I’m nominated for it. You never, ever think you’d be in that position.”

Sue has also given over her professional career to sports, as CEO and founder of Promote PR, an award-winning sports and fitness PR agency specialising in sport and fitness.

Clients included the Reading Half Marathon and The Gym Group.

The business closed after 26 years in 2020, as like many small businesses, it struggled during the worst of COVID-19. Sue is now CEO of a new company, Fearless Women Ltd.

In September of this year, Sue released a book called Game On: The Unstoppable Rise of Women’s Sport.

She also hosts a podcast, The Game Changers, featuring big names in women’s sport talking about their careers and challenges.

Using her connections, Sue also became the co-founder of the Women’s Sport Collective, a collaborative network for women working in sports.

The non-profit has allowed more than 3,500 women to support each other and find mentorship.

For the near future, Sue’s podcast will be receiving a grant from Sport England for three more series. She is feeling positive about the direction of women in sport.

“In the past we haven’t had equality but things are beginning to change. It’s exciting to be part of that progress, all across the sector,” she said.

Voting closes for the winner of The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year 2021 Changemaker Award on November 17.

To vote, visit sportswomenoftheyear.co.uk