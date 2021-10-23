Classic film fair set for gothic backdrop this Halloween

The Oakley Court Film & Memorabilia Fair will be returning to Oakley Court Hotel on Halloween after a one-year hiatus.

On Sunday, October 31, from 9am to 4pm, event organisers will welcome a number of celebrity guests who have starred in classic British films including Hammer horrors, Bonds and Carry On movies.

The event promises to be ‘bigger and better’ than the previous three events, with more than 300 people expected on the day.

Top guest names include Madeline Smith (Live and Let Die), Linda Hayden (Taste the Blood of Dracula), Linzi Drew (An American Werewolf in London), Judy Matheson (Twins of Evil) and Pauline Peart (Carry on Girls).

Jake Rocha, author of history books on Oakley Court, will also be attending alongside former Bray and Pinewood Studios model maker, Leigh Took.

Film poster artist Graham Humphreys will also be there. He is known for his design for the poster of A Nightmare on Elm Street and the VHS tape box cover art for The Evil Dead.

There will be more than 40 dealer tables selling memorabilia from the silver screen, while Excalibur Auctions will be offering free valuations throughout the day for film and music-related items.

The event is organised by collaborators Harry Malcolm, a collector and dealer of film memorabilia and Mark Hochman, director of memorabilia company Vintage Movie Posters.

“We’ve spent a long time working on this ambition to create something quite unique, in a classic and famous venue,” said Harry.

From 1949, Oakley Court, a Victorian Gothic country house, was the location of several Hammer films, nearby to Bray Film Studios.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to come down and look at Oakley Court as well as all the memorabilia,” said Harry.

“In the past these events always been very well supported and attended by the Maidenhead community – there’s a lot of the history of the film industry in the town.”

This will be the fourth Oakley Court Film Fair, with 2020 being cancelled due to COVID-19. The 2019 event brought 250 people on the day.

The organisers are expecting more attendees than ever before, as people are ‘feeling more positive’ and ready to get back out and about.

“The buzz around the event is growing and tickets are selling fast – so we’re now strongly advising people to pay on the day,” said Harry.

Tickets will be £7 at the door of Oakley Court Hotel in Windsor Road, Water Oakley, 9am-4pm.

All are welcome.