'Magic and mystery' event comes to Bray

The village enjoyed a day of sunshine, magic and mystery at the first Arcana family festival at the Weir Bank on the Thames.

More than 800 people attended the event on Sunday, September 26 which featured an area dedicated to stall-holders selling unique curiosities.

An acoustic performance stage featured local talent and there was storytelling from Bray-based roving storytelling troupe, Once Upon a Bus.

A separate creative activity area was led by forest preschool Little Muddy Me, with marshmallow-roasting, den-building and tightrope-walking.

The main lawn hosted a belly dance Hafla, Steampunk alley, magicians and sitar players.

Meanwhile, the Riverside Marquee hosted a live puppetry theatre and live music with headliners Spriggan Mist.

Storyteller Arti Sharma-Grey said: “We've had a lot of feedback from guests who were amazed and inspired by the variety of sights, sounds and smiles that shone on the day.”

The event was organised by Once Upon a Bus and The Enchanted Market, an eclectic market and live music event from Bracknell.

There are plans in motion for future events with a similar ‘magical’ vibe and also plans for Christmas events by Once Upon a Bus.

