Boost to Holyport pub expected as outdoor plans approved

The George on The Green pub in Holyport has been approved a marquee to support the pub over the winter months – allowing 40 or so people seating out of doors.

Owner Derek Harris applied to do the same thing last year but said it was a ‘fairly torturous process’, with Bray Parish Council raising objections. This time, the parish council has supported the application.

The hope is that more people will be able to come to The George than pre-COVID times and the pub will be able to ‘make up for lost time’ after last year’s industry-wide troubles.

As The George a grade II listed building on greenbelt land in the Holyport Conservation Area, the council had to consider if the change would adversely affect the area in any way.

Officers concluded that the marquee will be ‘away from significant public views,’ reducing the harmful visual impact.

The Borough also acknowledged the economic need for the covering, saying that preservation of The George is ‘paramount’.

The George is planning to set up the marquee in November and will be allowed to keep it at least until February next year.