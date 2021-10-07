Holyport offices will become 28 flats

An application to convert offices into 28 flats in Holyport Road has been approved by the borough – despite around 20 objections from the community.

The developer is Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group.

The site was made up of three office blocks, once holding Heston Blumenthal companies The Fat Duck Ltd and The Hind’s Head Ltd.

A prevalent concern among residents were site plans which appeared to include access via Hendons Way between numbers 14 and 15.

This was closed in the 1980s after a driver hit and injured a young person.

The previous owners of the land made a legal declaration in 2014 that access be ‘physically and permanently stopped up to vehicular traffic’.

However, officers said: “Vehicular access onto Hendon’s Way is not proposed as part of this application.”

It added that the decision on this application ‘does not override any legal agreement or planning condition’ regarding the closure of this access.

Bray Parish Council gave no comment on the application at its recent planning meeting.

The Borough has now given its approval dependent on a few conditions.

Firstly, the works must be completed within three years. Secondly, the flats cannot be occupied until cycle parking facilities are put in.

Cycle facilities should also be kept for as long as the flats are around, ‘to encourage the use of alternative modes of transport.’