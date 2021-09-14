Thousands raised for Thames Hospice in annual Sunflower Walk

A total of £25,000 was raised as Thames Hospice hosted a memory walk at the weekend.

Loved ones were remembered through the Sunflower Walk fundraiser, which took place on Saturday.

This year the event took place remotely, with hospice supporters choosing their own walking route, covering a distance of 2.5k, 5k or 10k, while everyone who signed up was invited to the Bray Lake hospice on the day to collect their medal.

In the hospice grounds, supporters were treated to refreshments, live music, a barbecue, massages from the hospice’s therapists, as well as stilt walking and a magic show.

Walkers were also able to take a moment to reflect and write a message for their loved ones on a memory tree.

To date, the walk and event has raised £25,000 for Thames Hospice.

Alison Evans, head of community fundraising at the charity, said: “It was a very memorable day for everyone involved. For many family and friends, it was emotional as they walked to remember a loved one.

“For us, it was so special to welcome many of our loyal supporters to the hospice for the first time to pick up their well-deserved medals and enjoy some refreshments.

"This is our first big fundraising event in almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have really missed all our supporters, and it was great to see them again. We are so grateful for their continued support.

"Every penny raised from the Sunflower Walk will help us continue to provide compassionate care to local families who desperately need us.

“Thanks must also go to all our staff, volunteers and suppliers for helping everything run smoothly and for being part of an amazing event."