Funeral details announced for popular Bray businessman Ross Wilson

The funeral of late Bray businessman Ross Wilson will be taking place in the village church later this month.

Mr Wilson, known for his work with the Prince Philip Trust Fund, passed away on August 21 after a battle with COVID-19. He was 72.

The Bray-based entrepreneur was well known in the community for his work helping hundreds of businesses across the Thames Valley.

He went into business with his sons, Allan and Chris, at accountancy and advisory firm Wilson Partners in 2008.

Mr Wilson’s funeral will be taking place at midday on Monday, September 20 at St Michael’s Church in High Street.

A statement on the Wilson Partners website said anyone is welcome to attend, but warned it will not be possible to maintain social distancing.

For those unable to watch the service in-person, a live stream will be provided on Zoom.

Following the service, a wake will be held at Temple Golf Club in Hurley.

Visit www.wilson-partners.co.uk/ross-wilson-funeral-details for more information.