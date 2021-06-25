Holyport Village Show Garden competition now open

The Holyport Village Show Garden competition is now open to all residents with a connection to Bray Parish.

There are three classes: Your Garden, Hanging Basket and Outdoor Container.

For the Your Garden class, the entry may be front, side, rear, whole garden or a combination.

The Hanging Basket must be a floral basket of your own planting.

The Outdoor Container must be an upcycled container of your own planting.

The deadline to receive entry forms is Saturday, July 3 with judging taking place the following Saturday, July10 from 10am.

The judge and the chairman will require access to view the entries at a prearranged time.

Winners will be announced that weekend and trophies presented to the winners.

Entry forms can be found on the Holyport Village Show Facebook or website at holyportvillageshow.wordpress.com