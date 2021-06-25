Holyport Village Show Garden competition now open

06:00PM, Friday 25 June 2021
The Holyport Village Show Garden competition is now open to all residents with a connection to Bray Parish.
There are three classes: Your Garden, Hanging Basket and Outdoor Container.
For the Your Garden class, the entry may be front, side, rear, whole garden or a combination.
The Hanging Basket must be a floral basket of your own planting.
The Outdoor Container must be an upcycled container of your own planting.
The deadline to receive entry forms is Saturday, July 3 with judging taking place the following Saturday, July10 from 10am.
The judge and the chairman will require access to view the entries at a prearranged time.
Winners will be announced that weekend and trophies presented to the winners.
Entry forms can be found on the Holyport Village Show Facebook or website at holyportvillageshow.wordpress.com
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police were called to the River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End yesterday at about 3pm, to reports that a teenage boy had entered the water but hadn’t been seen to leave.
A woman’s body has been recovered from the River Thames in Boulters Lock
Officers were called to Wyndham Crescent at about 1.10pm after reports of an altercation involving a group of men.