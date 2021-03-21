Bray outdoor preschool saved from closing down

A forest preschool facing the threat of closure has been saved – following an influx of support from residents.

Little Muddy Me provides outdoor learning for young children in Monkey Island Lane, with the aim of connecting them with nature.

Though it is already set up, the organisers heard that it needed retrospective planning permission for the structures it installed for the preschool, such as toilets and seating.

Without this, it would have to remove the structures, and close down.

Little Muddy Me faced a long fight to keep the forest school open, starting last March. Officers were minded to refuse the first application put forward because of the effect on the greenbelt.

However the second application has been approved, to the relief of owner Victoria Egarr. Multiple letters of support were written to the council from residents.

“Myself and all the staff have been blown away by the support we have received from parents and the community, which I believe massively helped the planning application,” said Victoria.

“All letters sent to the borough were supporting the application and the level of public support for the preschool exhibited by the online petition with 1,570 signatures was just amazing.”