Theresa May makes her first visit to the new Thames Hospice

Theresa May visited the new Thames Hospice on Friday for a tour of the new facility.

Mrs May spoke with patients and families and thanked staff and volunteers for their work this year.

“I’m delighted to continue to support Thames Hospice, which provides essential services to thousands of people in my constituency each year facing a terminal illness,” said Mrs May.

“It’s wonderful to see this incredible new facility open so people in such desperate need can get the care they need.”

Mrs May will also support the Hospice’s Light up a Life service, which will be streamed online on Sunday, December 13 at 4pm.

“The Thames Hospice Light up a Life service is an opportunity to reflect and remember those we’ve lost but also celebrate those who have helped the community, be that frontline staff or those behind-the-scenes, providing essential support during a challenging year,” said Mrs May.

“I would encourage you to join and watch what will be a beautiful and moving service for the local community.”

Thames Hospice’s annual Light up a Life service is open to everyone. To make a donation, visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/lual-donation