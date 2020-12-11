Call to watch 'beautiful' Thames Hospice Light up a Life service

Thames Hospice is inviting people to join in with an online service this weekend to remember loved ones missing this Christmas.

The charity’s ‘Light up a Life’ service will be streamed live on Sunday at 4pm to give people the chance to reflect on those who have passed and to pay tribute to frontline workers during the pandemic.

The service will be recorded live from the new hospice at Bray Lake and will also include performances by actresses Sue Holderness and Claudie Blakely, and a tribute to the late Tim Brooke-Taylor by his friend Graeme Garden.

There will also be music and singing by the Windsor Boys’ School Orchestra and Choir and The Queen’s Six and Tamesis Chamber Choir.

TV presenter and hospice supporter Ross Kemp recorded a video ahead of the Light up a Life service after visiting the charity on Wednesday, December 2.

Kemp, who has also agreed to be an official ambassador for the hospice, met and talked with inpatients and their families and ‘injected a real buzz and excitement’ among staff and volunteers.

“Please tune in on Sunday for the hospice’s remembrance service,” he said via the pre-recorded video.

Sarah Bissell, director of fundraising and marketing at Thames Hospice, said: “While we are disappointed not be able to host our Light up a Life service this year for bereaved families at the new hospice, we are thrilled to host a fantastic line-up for our online service.

“We encourage everyone to tune in this Sunday and watch our beautiful service.”

A ‘service at home’ pack is available to order online via the hospice’s website to accompany the event.

This includes an order of service booklet, candle and a dedication card.

Visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/light-up-a-life-watch-service to watch the service online.