Bray Preschool becomes part of Braywick Court School

Bray Preschool has become part of Braywick Court School in a bid to create continuity of care and education for youngsters making the transition to primary school.

The preschool has been providing education at Bray Village Hall for nearly 50 years. Until now it has been run by a volunteer-led charity committee.

Both schools remain in their current location with existing staff but the pre-school will no longer be run by a volunteer committee.

“This is a huge undertaking, especially for volunteers, and the committee have done an amazing job,” said Gemma Donnelly, head teacher at Braywick Court. “We are committed to ensuring that the preschool continues to run as a community led organisation, with the nurture and care of the children as our first priority.”

Jayne Whitehead, chair of Bray Pre-School, said: “This has been my fourth year as chairperson and I have been supported by a wonderful team of parents who have volunteered their time to run the pre-school.

“Thank you to all the parents who have supported us while we were a charity. Over the years many parents have contributed to fundraising activities for the school. All remaining funds will now be passed over to Braywick Court.”