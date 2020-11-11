Holyport College year 10s sent home after positive COVID tests

All year 10 students at a Holyport school are in self-isolation after six students tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents and carers of children at Holyport College on Sunday, headmaster Ben McCarey announced that all year 10 students would need to self-isolate with immediate effect.

In the letter, it was revealed that a student who had tested positive had attended a social event on the evening of Saturday, October 31, which was attended by other students in the year group.

Other adults who were also at the event have since tested positive.

In a letter sent to parents and carers on Monday, Mr McCarey confirmed that six year 10 students had tested positive. These students all either attended the social event or were close to someone who did

Since Monday, all Year 10 students have been in self-isolation and studying remotely at home.

The letter states: “All those affected are currently either asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.

“In consultation with the Local Authority, the Local Health Protection Team and Public Health England, I have now made the decision that all Year 10 students must isolate at home and access lessons remotely for the next two weeks.

“This is not a decision which I take lightly however, given the number of asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic and early stage symptomatic cases circulating within the Year 10 bubble over the course of last week, I have been advised the risk of further transmission is simply too high.

“I have described our risk management strategy in full to the Health Protection Team and they believe that, with the arrangements we have in place, there is currently very little risk that transmission has yet taken place to students in other year groups, and so all other students can continue to attend school as normal.

“This could change however I sincerely hope we have been able to limit any further need for more students than necessary to be stuck at home.”

The school declined to comment further.