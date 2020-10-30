Young horse rider fundraises to repair 'beloved' horse ranger charity after break-in

An 11-year-old horse ranger ‘devastated’ by the break-in at Windsor Horse Rangers is looking to raise money to help cover the cost of the damage.

Windsor Horse Rangers is a charity that educates children of all backgrounds about all aspects of riding and horse care.

Samantha Sims, 11, has been a ‘devoted’ ranger there since February last year.

When the club was broken into last week, she decided to sell her board games, toys and books to raise money for the rangers.

Alongside her mother Paula, she has set up a crowd funding page in the hope of raising £300.

“Samantha and her fellow rangers work so hard there,” said Paula. “All the children are so sad about what has happened.”

Karen Meade of Windsor Horse Rangers said: “They’re a really supportive family – during lockdown when we did have to close, they dropped off care packages for the staff and ponies, which was really appreciated.”

Samantha’s funding page is at www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/Paula-rachaelwindsorhorserangers