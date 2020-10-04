First ever spooky Halloween trail around Holyport

A group of residents and Holyport Community Trust (HCT) have arranged the first Halloween walking trail around the village.

On Saturday, October 31, groups of no more than six (including children) will travel around Holyport to admire all the Halloween-decorated houses.

“It is a free event just to put a smile on local children’s faces,” said Maz Coppinger, trustee of HCT. “As our village fair and other events have been cancelled this year we wanted to give the village a reason to celebrate and give the children some fun.”

The event begins at 5pm, by ticket only. A map is being devised to offer several walking trails to Halloween-decorated houses ‘not to miss’.

The different trails will allow participants to stay in their groups of six and socially distance.

The trail will not involve trick-or-treating. Instead, at the end, children will be handed out loot bags at Holyport War Memorial Hall.

The loot bag contents have been donated by residents and companies via an Amazon wish list.

“We hope residents from all parts of the village will participate by lighting and decorating houses and drives by ‘going over the top’ or in any way they are able,” said Maz.