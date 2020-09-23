Dashing Santas to do local rounds this year

Thames Hospice is calling on supporters to don a Santa suit and get active for its annual Santa Dash on Sunday, December 6.

The Santa Dash is one of the highlights in the hospice’s fundraising calendar and raises significant funds to support local people who need urgent hospice care over the Christmas period.

In light of COVID-19, the Santa Dash is unable to take place at its usual location of Swinley Forest this year.

Instead, the hospice is inviting supporters to take their own local walking or running route, covering a distance of either 3k, 5k or 10k.

Alison Evans, head of events and community fundraising, said: “Although we will miss kicking off the Christmas season together with our community, we hope that our supporters will enjoy their own festive fun dash

“Everyone is welcome to get involved, whether it’s in a local park, at the gym or on a treadmill in the living room.”

Anyone who raises more than £100 in sponsorship will be awarded a medal and those raising more than £500 will also receive a special one-off Santa Dash event hoody.

All participating adults will receive a Santa suit, and all children will receive reindeer ears to wear on their dash.

To sign up to the Thames Hospice Santa Dash, visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/santadash