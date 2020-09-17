SITE INDEX

    • Wife of chemo patient raises £2,000 for Prostate Cancer UK

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    A Holyport resident has raised £2,000 – four times her target – for Prostate Cancer UK in solidarity with her husband who is going through chemotherapy.

    The ‘March the Month’ challenge involves walking or running 11,000 steps every day for a month, to raise awareness for early testing and diagnosis.

    The 11,000 mark represents the 11,000 men that die every year from prostate cancer.

    Terri Simpson, of Aysgarth Park, takes most of her walks around Holyport and Windsor. She set out to raise £500, but has generated more than £2,000 so far.

    “My husband is in his third year of chemotherapy and we have a long road of ongoing treatment ahead of us, hence this charity is very close to our hearts,” said Terri.

    “I have several friends that do a few walks with me, including virtual walks with friends in Fuerte-ventura and Devon, all giving me incredible support.”

    In keeping with the 11,000 theme, £11 sponsorship is requested from anyone interested in donating to the cause.

    See www.justgiving.com/fundraising/terrisimpsonabraxys

    Bray Holyport Fifield

