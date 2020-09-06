SITE INDEX

    • Fifield residents get creative with zany scarecrows

    Nearly 30 scarecrows of all shapes and sizes sprouted in front gardens over the bank holiday weekend.

    The Oakley Green and Fifield Community Association (OGAFCA) set up its first ever Scarecrow Festival as a quirky symbol of thanks and appreciation for all the key workers that carried on working during lockdown.

    The idea was to allow residents to join together in spirit, rather than in person, as they would normally do for the Fifield Fun Day, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

    “We thought this is something that would cheer people up and wouldn’t impact anybody,” said Trisha Pottinger, an OGAFCA committee member.

    Over the weekend, she visited the surrounding area on the lookout for scarecrows. In total, she counted 27 of them, peering out from residents’ front gardens.

    “All the scarecrows were absolutely fantastic. The imagination of people is amazing,” she said.

    “We had more scarecrows than we expected.

    “With all the support we’ve had, I’d love to see it as an annual event.”

    Bray Holyport Fifield

