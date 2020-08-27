Holyport War Memorial Hall to reopen with refurbishments

Holyport War Memorial Hall will be reopening from Monday, September 7, spruced up with a newly refurbished floor.

The Holyport Community Trust (HCT) management committee has been implementing COVID-19 measures recommended for village halls, including a one-way system, hand sanitisers and signage.

HCT chairman Mike Dyde said: “We also took advantage of the lockdown to carry out a complete refurbishment of the hall floor, which had become very worn, so hirers will notice a big improvement when they return. We very much look forward to welcoming all our users back.”

For those wishing to hire the space, special hire conditions apply during COVID-19.

Bookings can be made using the online calendar on the trust website www.holyportcommunitytrust.org