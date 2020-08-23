Bray Lake swimmer 'not disheartened' after falling short in English Channel swim

10:00AM, Sunday 23 August 2020
Jamie takes on the English Channel
A keen swimmer at Bray Lake said he is not disheartened after narrowly falling short of the French coast on a cross-channel swim last week.
Sales director Jamie Farquhar attempted to swim from Dover to Cap Gris-Nez, in northern France, in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital.
The 18-hour swim was the culmination of three years training at Bray Lake in Monkey Island Lane, where Jamie is a member and regular swimmer.
He made it just one kilometre off the beach on Wednesday, August 12, but was told to stop for medical reasons.
“I could smell the beach, literally, although I was delirious, and they pulled me out and said: ‘that’s it, you’re done’,” Jamie said.
“When you do these things, they are slightly madcap, it takes an idiot to do them, but you are in the hands of the gods.
“If the stars are aligned, you will do it, but if they go against you, you have had it. It was an amazing thing to try – nothing worthwhile is easy.”
He added: “The main thing is Great Ormond Street.”
At the time of writing, Jamie, from Princes Risborough, has raised more than £20,000 for the London hospital, and intends to take on the challenge next year once he has recovered from his recent efforts.
Visit virginmoneygiving.com/jamieschannelswim
