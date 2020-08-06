'Gin and Rum on the Farm' to take place in 'bubbles'

The organiser of the family-friendly music festival Fi.Fest is holding an inaugural open-air gin and rum event later this month.

Gin and Rum on the Farm will take place at Stroud Farm, Fifield, on Saturday August 15, the same venue as Fi.Fest, which was due to be held on July 11 and was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been rescheduled for July next year.

Organiser Lee Page said that people attending Gin and Rum on the Farm will enjoy the event from noon to 8pm in ‘bubbles’, the premise being to ‘chill out in your circle with your friends’.

There will be about 160 bubbles in the field, which are painted circles measuring three metres (10ft) in diameter and spaced two metres apart.

The £30 bubbles, for parties of up to six people, allow everyone to celebrate gin and rum safely, said Lee.

He said: “We always had this in mind, to do a second event, so this year, because we weren’t concentrating on Fi.Fest, it gave us the capa-bility of getting this off the ground.”

At the event there will be live background music.

Eight plots will serve a wide range of drinks, not only gin and rum, and seven plots will serve a bite to eat, from jerk chicken to ice cream.

Entry to Gin and Rum on the Farm is an advanced ticket-only event and they will not be available on the gate.

For anyone who would like to go but does not manage to get a ticket this year, Lee said: “We’re definitely looking at this being an annual event.”

Find out more information at www.ginandrumonthefarm.com