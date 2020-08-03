Injunction issued for unauthorised Fifield car dealership

An unauthorised car dealership that has caused 'suffering' to residents can no longer store vehicles at a Fifield farm after an injunction was issued.

The Royal Borough’s planning enforcement team obtained a final injunction order against Frankham (Coningsby) Limited, John James Frankham, Fifield Automotives and Aman Ali following the unauthorised use of Coningsby Farm, in Coningsby Lane.

The farm was being used for the display and sale of vehicles, causing a disturbance to residents in the Fifield Green area for the last six months.

Following a hearing at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 29, a judge granted the final injunction order and gave the defendants 21 days to remove all vehicles relating to the unauthorised business.

The site had previously been used as a cattle farm.

Councillor David Coppinger, lead member for planning, said: “I am delighted with the result that the planning enforcement team has secured.

“They have worked hard with residents who have suffered from the activities relating to the use of this unauthorised site over the past six months.

“Residents don’t often see all the work that has to go on behind the scenes but all the effort has proven worthwhile.

“The council continues to recognise and support the need to uphold planning law that is for the benefit of all and the action taken by the council underpins its resolve to protect the green belt and residents from harm caused by the actions of the persons enforced against.”

PCSO Matt Wingrove, from the Maidenhead neighbourhood policing team, added: “This business has had a significant impact on local residents since establishing itself on Coningsby Farm and I am pleased that our partnership working throughout has resulted in this injunction.



“I hope this demonstrates to our community that we do not tolerate this sort of behaviour and will work with our partners to use all powers available to us, to prevent it from continuing.“