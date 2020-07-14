SITE INDEX

    • Winners of Holyport Village Show garden competition announced

    Exhibits entered in the Holyport Village Show garden competition were judged on Saturday.

    Usually the annual show, with multiple classes in various groups, would take place at Holyport War Memorial Hall in September but due to the coronavirus pandemic this year it has been cancelled.

    However, the garden group which is usually judged at this time of year, still went ahead and with people spending more time in their gardens during lockdown there was an increase in entries.

    Holyport Village Show chairman, Andy Birrell, said: “We did have more, we always want more, because it’s nice to see a variety.”

    Judging the competition was Tessa Hastings, who runs her business, The Holyport Florist, from home. The results are as follows:

    Garden

    1st Brian Lovejoy

    2nd Marjorie Clarke

    3rd Peter Lawes

    Commended Denise Hancock and Family

    Brian Lovejoy's garden, he won the Anderson Rosebowl Perpetual Trophy.

    Basket

    1st Gill Birrell

    2nd Lucy Pickering

    3rd Geoff and Diane Hayes

    Gill Birrell with the Wallace Vase Perpetual Trophy.

    Upcycled Container

    1st Andy Birrell

    2nd Hannah Donaldson

    3rd Denise Hancock and Family

    Commended Geoff and Diane Hayes

    Andy Birrell with the Woolgar Perpetual Trophy.

    Normally the show requirement is ‘any old outdoor container’ but this year the focus was up-cycling, with Andy planting in crate which used to carry patio slabs. 

    Two other entries were upcycled laundry baskets.

    It is hoped in 2021 the show will go ahead as normal, but Andy says ‘you don’t know what’s going to happen with the coronavirus’.

    “We would want to run a show next year, even if we can’t run the show as we’d like to, so we will improvise.

    “This year we thought ‘no, this is obviously a new virus, lets can it completely’ because it’s held in a village hall.”

    Bray Holyport Fifield

