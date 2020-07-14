Winners of Holyport Village Show garden competition announced

Exhibits entered in the Holyport Village Show garden competition were judged on Saturday.

Usually the annual show, with multiple classes in various groups, would take place at Holyport War Memorial Hall in September but due to the coronavirus pandemic this year it has been cancelled.

However, the garden group which is usually judged at this time of year, still went ahead and with people spending more time in their gardens during lockdown there was an increase in entries.

Holyport Village Show chairman, Andy Birrell, said: “We did have more, we always want more, because it’s nice to see a variety.”

Judging the competition was Tessa Hastings, who runs her business, The Holyport Florist, from home. The results are as follows:

Garden

1st Brian Lovejoy

2nd Marjorie Clarke

3rd Peter Lawes

Commended Denise Hancock and Family

Brian Lovejoy's garden, he won the Anderson Rosebowl Perpetual Trophy.

Basket

1st Gill Birrell

2nd Lucy Pickering

3rd Geoff and Diane Hayes

Gill Birrell with the Wallace Vase Perpetual Trophy.

Upcycled Container

1st Andy Birrell

2nd Hannah Donaldson

3rd Denise Hancock and Family

Commended Geoff and Diane Hayes

Andy Birrell with the Woolgar Perpetual Trophy.

Normally the show requirement is ‘any old outdoor container’ but this year the focus was up-cycling, with Andy planting in crate which used to carry patio slabs.

Two other entries were upcycled laundry baskets.

It is hoped in 2021 the show will go ahead as normal, but Andy says ‘you don’t know what’s going to happen with the coronavirus’.

“We would want to run a show next year, even if we can’t run the show as we’d like to, so we will improvise.

“This year we thought ‘no, this is obviously a new virus, lets can it completely’ because it’s held in a village hall.”