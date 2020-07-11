South East Water starts six months of works in Bray

Work to help protect tap water supplies in Berkshire commenced on Monday.

South East Water needs to install three kilometres (1.9 miles) of water main in Monkey Island Lane to ensure a steady supply of drinking water as the community grows.

The installation of the pipe is expected to take six months.

It will run from a point close to the company’s treatment works and through rural land before passing under the Cut and connecting to existing pipework in Upper Bray Road and Windsor Road.

A combination of two and three-way traffic lights will be used on Upper Bray Road and Windsor Road once South East Water reaches these sections.

The new water main will also be laid through a small number of plots within Bray Allotments.

South East Water is working with the plot holders in order to minimise disruption.

For more information on the project and for regular updates head to corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/bray