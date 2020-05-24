Phoenix Gymnastics Club offers flexibility classes

Phoenix Gymnastics Club is offering online classes in flexibility starting next week.

The classes, suitable for all ages, will be demonstrated via the video conferencing app, Zoom, at a cost of £22 per household for four weeks every Tuesday at 5pm.

People who sign up will also have access to private YouTube videos and be given homework to practise between classes.

Olivia Curran, senior coach and head of recreational gymnastics at the gym in Water Oakley Farm is encouraging ‘all of the family to get involved and said ‘we can all benefit from flexibility training’.

“Lots of us have been stuck at home out of our usual routines so learning to stretch and improve our flexibility can only be a good thing,” she added.

Since the club closed on March 20 it has been running online activities for its members, challenges via Facebook and Instagram, and, the Pre School GymBears classes. Visit tinyurl.com/ybqcuw98 to book.