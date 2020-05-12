VE Day marked with lighting and cream teas in Holyport

Victory in Europe Day was marked by a lighting display and socially distant cream teas in Holyport on Friday.

Residents in Pamela Row decorated cottages with bunting and Second World War memorabilia to commemorate the 75th anniversary of peace in Europe.

Churchill’s speech announcing the end of the war was played at 3pm, and later in the evening people made their way out to their front gardens to enjoy the street being lit up in red, white and blue.

Tessa Hastings, who lives on the street, said: “During the afternoon many of the villagers passed by commenting on how beautiful Pamela Row looked, it was lovely to see everybody whilst keeping a safe distance.

“We had a wonderful day and evening and will remember it for years to come.”