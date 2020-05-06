Holyport hair shave to raise vital funds for NHS

Hair will be shaved across the country tomorrow (Thursday) to ‘shave lives’ and support the NHS during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Holyport resident Haylee Widdall will be hosting an interactive head and beard shave with neighbours in Trenchard Road, shortly after the weekly 8pm clap for the health service.

Haylee’s mum Tracey will also be joining in at her home in Northamptonshire, roping in a few friends from the town of Brigstock to join in with the Holyport effort.

A Zoom meeting will be live so people can watch in real time and share the spectacle, which will be taking place at 8.15pm.

Cash from the fundraiser will go to NHS Charities Together and at the time of writing, Haylee had beaten her £500 target, raising more than £700.

She shaved her head five years ago for charity, raising £4,500.

“Because it was such a success a few years ago, why not do it again?” Haylee said.

“The NHS is such a vital part of the community.”

To view Haylee’s fundraising page and Zoom meeting details, visit bit.ly/2yg4jTe