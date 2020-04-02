Holyport student performs at the Globe

A Holyport College pupil has performed at the iconic Globe Theatre, having successfully auditioned alongside young talent in London.

Tate Pickering, 12, was accepted into Southwark Youth Theatre in Septem-ber, set up and run by the Globe Theatre Company.

She attended an informal workshop before the start of the school year, alongside students from London schools aged 11 to 14.

Since then, over the course of 30 weeks, Tate has trained with professional actors and directors, and she and 22 fellow students performed to a 100-strong audience at the Globe earlier this month.

During the performance on Saturday, March 7, Tate played several characters in a ‘mash-up’ play, including Romeo from Romeo and Juliet and Bottom and Titania from A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The students were able to stage two performances before coronavirus led to the cancellation of the third and final show, which was to be a production of Macbeth.

The students will have to audition again next year if they wish to take part at the theatre again.

Lucy Pickering, Tate’s mother and a governor at Holyport College, said that her daughter was being ‘pretty pragmatic’ about the effect that the virus had had on her theatre life.

“She got to perform at the Globe, which is amazing,” said Mrs Pickering. “We’re very proud. She loves theatre.”

Unlike Tate, the vast majority of the other students with the Southwark Youth Theatre were from London.

Tate, who boards at Holyport College, travelled into London every Saturday morning for the two-hour rehearsals.

She also starred in Holyport College’s recent production of The Sound of Music, and in the past, was with Troublemaker Theatre Company at Norden Farm.

Holyport College closed to boarders on Monday, March 16 and closed completely the following Friday.