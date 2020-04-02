Holyport couple gets surprise anniversary gifts

A Holyport couple celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary has received surprise gifts and cards from Holyport Cares, a community group set up to help neighbours in need during COVID-19.

“We had gone out for a walk and when we came back, we found the gifts on our doorstep. It was a really pleasant surprise,” said Di Mills.

She and her husband, Gerry, are both in their late 70s and are following Government guidance to stay indoors except for exercise.

The couple received a chocolate cake and card from Louise Johnson, who responded to a post on the Holyport Cares Facebook page by Kirsty Clark, one of the group’s co-ordinators.

Louise also added a bunch of daffodils from her own garden.

“The first week of lockdown I was feeling very lost and overwhelmed and so I was delighted to be useful, responding to Di and Gerry’s daughter’s request to mark their special day,” said Louise.

They were also given a goody bag of toiletries from Bernadette Di Bello, who is helping to distribute products for the charity CleanConscience, which makes use of surplus from the hospitality industry.

Later in the day, Di and Gerry received a bespoke anniversary card from Karen Jones, a villager who makes felt gifts.

Their daughter, Helen Lewis, contacted Holyport Cares to help her parents with shopping. She mentioned their wedding anniversary and asked the volunteers to ‘touch base’ with them, but was completely surprised by the amount of care and effort the volunteers brought to the occasion.

“I don’t know any of these people, and neither do my parents. It’s amazing. They were over the moon,” said Helen.

“It made us a lot happier, since we couldn’t see our family this year. It made us feel as if people were thinking of us,” said Di. “We’ve seen Holyport Cares out delivering to people before.

“It helps keeps people’s spirits up.”