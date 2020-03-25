Braywick Court School's online lessons prove popular

Educational establishments were closed by the Government on Friday but schools are finding new ways to keep teaching their pupils.

Some have turned to making YouTube videos, including Braywick Court School, which is making its films available to anyone – not just its pupils – to use.

Head teacher Gemma Donnelly thought only the 96 families attending the school would be tuning in – but the clips have already had hundreds of views.

“We just made them for our children and our directive was that we should continue to educate the children in the best way that we can while we were shut,” said Mrs Donnelly.

“We decided that the best thing to do would be to make some instructional videos for them to watch.”

She added: “People are telling us they’re sharing it and for the moment we’re happy for them to do that because we’re happy to help.”

The teachers of the school in Hibbert Road, which has children from reception to year five – ages four to 10 – are uploading one English and maths lesson a day, and also emailing pupils a worksheet and an activity.

There is also a daily challenge for Key Stage One and Key Stage Two children in maths, English or some-thing completely different, a ‘project challenge’ and also a ‘housework challenge’, in which children do something to help around the home.

Mrs Donnelly said many parents found the prospect of home-schooling scary because of a lack of guidance.

She believes schools might be in a better position to offer more to their pupils after the Easter holidays.

“Schools didn’t have very long to get their resources organised. I think it’s going to improve massively over Easter,” she said. “I think people are sorting out different things they can do for the children.”

Mrs Donnelly is hoping the attention the videos are getting will not be off-putting to her teachers.

“It’s been a bit daunting for the teachers,” she said.

“I’m hoping they’ll be spurred on by what an important job people are telling us that they feel they’re doing.”

