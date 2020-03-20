Holyport College students sing the Sound of Music

Photo credit: Maria Ashby-Giles

Holyport College students sang and performed in a ‘very challenging’ full production of The Sound of Music on 28-29 February.

More than 700 people attended across the two nights and one matinee performance, which saw a cast of 68 sing, dance and act, alongside an orchestra.

“This was a full show, not an easy school version – the full three hours,” said Josephine Bryant, Director of Music and producer for the show.

“We had members of the audience say it was like being in the West End. They came up to me in the interval to tell me that they didn’t realise how epic it was going to be.”

The Sound of Music makes use of school’s high number of good singers; Zac Terry, who played Kurt von Trapp, has just been awarded a place in the National Youth Boys' Choir of Great Britain – the sixth Holyport College student to do so.

The production is musically challenging, requiring the help of professional adult musicians and university students in the orchestra. Yet, 12 of Holyport College’s own students were talented enough to keep up the pace with the advanced musical score.

The school decided on The Sound of Music as part of a plan to increase the difficulty of the plays, starting with a production of ‘Greece’ a few years ago. The students began rehearing last September, with Cate Cowper playing Maria.

“The lead playing Maria is 14 years old – to be able to play the lead as well as she did is nothing short of incredible,” said Ms Bryant.

“There were so many amazing younger actors. All of them did amazingly well. I knew they were going to do wonderfully, and they surpassed my expectations.”