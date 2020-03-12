Holyport care home rated 'requires improvement' in CQC inspection

A Holyport nursing home has been downgraded to ‘requires improvement’ in an inspection carried out by a care regulator.

Foxleigh Grove, in Forest Green Road, was rated ‘Good’ in its previous examination in July 2017 by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

But in an inspection carried out in January this year, the CQC found problems with its safety, effectiveness and leadership.

Despite this, the home was still rated ‘Good’ for how caring the service is, as well as its responsiveness.

In the report published on Saturday, March 7, inspectors found that ‘some aspects of the service were not always safe’ at Foxleigh Grove.

Concerns were raised over using medicines safely and recruitment.

The report said: “Although we found no evidence that people had been harmed, staff were not always assessed as competent to administer medicines in line with clinical guidelines and best practice.

“The provider had appropriate arrangements and monitoring processes to ensure staff were able to undertake the role they were employed to do.

“However, we found that staff files did not always evidence that satisfactory conduct from the staff's previous employment in a health and social care role had been sought.”

In terms of effectiveness, the CQC said that ‘the systems in place did not always support people's care [and] treatment’.

Not contacting healthcare professionals ‘in a timely way’ when someone has an accident, assessing people’s needs and adapting the service for people with dementia were some points of concern from the care body.

The report added: “The service was not adapted to meet the needs of people with cognitive impairments such as dementia.

“There were no dementia friendly areas in place to provide stimulation to those who were living with the disease, or adaptations to help them recognise their own bedroom.

“As people at the service had mild cognitive impairments there was little impact on them currently, but this would need to be considered as their condition progressed.”

The CQC also said that service management and leadership was ‘inconsistent’.

Inspectors did find that people were supported and treated with ‘dignity and respect’ at Foxleigh Grove, with the atmosphere praised as ‘calm and homely’.

People’s needs were met ‘through good organisation and delivery’, the CQC added.

The care body has now asked the home to provide a report outlining action it will take.

Foxleigh Grove has been approached for comment.