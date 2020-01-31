Cider day in Holyport showcases Crazy Dave's organic cider

A winter open day at Crazy Dave’s Cider Shed went off with a pop and a fizz on Saturday.

Dave Snowden is the owner of Crazy Dave’s Cider, which specialises in cider made from locally sourced apples which would have otherwise gone to waste. He is the only registered cider maker in East Berkshire.

He welcomed about 150 people onto his site in Oak Tree Farm, Holyport, for an afternoon of cider and beer from the Stardust Brewery in White Waltham, food and live music.

“I was really happy with the turnout,” said Dave.

“It was a great atmosphere, everyone really enjoyed themselves. It was a cold winter’s day but that didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits.

“The event was about people being able to see what I do and it gave me the opportunity to explain how my cider differs from the mass-produced ’industrial’ ciders that we have all become accustomed to.”

He added the event was a good opportunity to introduce people in the community to the world of cider making, something many residents are interested in knowing more about.

“People always ask to see what I do,” Dave said.

“I could spend my whole day talking to people about making cider.”

The event also featured a barbecue with Burns Night haggis-style sausage.

Holyport’s J & S Rook butchers provided handmade haggis and Cumberland sausages, while a vegan-friendly option was also available.

“Quite a few dog owners and horse riders showed up,” added Dave. “Of course, we kept the horses far away from the sausages.”

Proceeds from soft and hot drinks helped top up Dave’s charity box for Combat Stress, which supports veterans with mental health.

Live music was performed by acoustic duo Union Blue and 18-year-old keyboard player and vocalist Piper.

Dave is planning another festival for the provisional date of June 27.