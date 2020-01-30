Bray community news (January 30): Round of golf with a difference raises £870 for charity

Mankini-clad golfers play for Prostate Cancer UK

Mankini clad golfers raised £870 for Prostate Cancer UK when they took to the green of Bird Hills Golf Centre on Friday.

Michael Connelly, manager of the centre in Drift Road, played five holes with food and beverage manager, Kemal Sen, who won the friendly game on the last hole.

The money was raised through people sponsoring the pair for each hole played, individual donations and the purchase of raffle prizes.

“It was cold,” said Michael. “We had good support when we came back into the clubhouse, there was quite a few people there which was great, lots of laughter, obviously at us.”

He added: “By that last hole we were starting to feel it a bit.”

Michael hopes the event will become an annual fundraiser with more players taking part.

“Hopefully, next year we can have more guys involved and raise some more money for the charity.”

To find out more about joining the players contact the centre by going to www.birdhills.co.uk

Green light for ditch to stop incursions

Plans to construct a ditch to help prevent incursions onto The Green in Holyport were unanimously approved on Wednesday, January 22.

The proposal, submitted by Bray Parish Council (BPC) in May, was discussed at a Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel at Maidenhead Town Hall.

The ditches, which will run either side of the A330 Ascot Road, is BPC’s response to repeated traveller incursions on The Green.

The original proposal also included the construction of a bund, formed using the earth dug from the ditch, creating a double barrier.

However, following concerns raised over flooding and visual amenity, the application has been amended to leave the bund.

The ditches will be set back from the road by just under one metre and will be 600 millimetres (mm) wide and 450mm deep.

Bray Parish councillor Derek Wilson spoke in favour of the application at the meeting and explained that in 2018 there were three traveller incursions and four in 2019.

“We’ve suffered over the years from traveller incursions onto this particular land,” he said.

“Some of which managed to be removed by the police under the particular section notice, but equally there have been times that we’ve had to inform the bailiffs to actually remove them.”

He said the bailiffs have cost BPC £4,290, which equates to three per cent in the annual precept [the amount that covers the parish council’s outgoings].

The development was deemed to constitute appropriate development in the greenbelt. The panel agreed that, provided the ditches are suitably planted, there would no adverse impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area or the locality in general.

Traffic concern over 4,000 homes plan

A public meeting about a proposed 4,000 home development in Warfield was attended by a number of Holyport residents on Friday.

The meeting, which was organised by the Campaign to Protect Rural England Berkshire, took place at Warfield CE Primary School.

Proposals for the land at Jealott’s Hill forms part of Bracknell Forest Council’s draft local plan.

Holyport resident, Sally Halfacre, attended the meeting.

Speaking on Tuesday she said her main concern is the extra traffic that would be generated on the A330 and A308.

She said: “Both roads are already congested with the current levels of vehicles and we have not yet seen the effects of the opening of the Braywick Leisure Centre or Thames Hospice.”

She said that, if the Royal Borough’s proposals in the latest draft of the Borough Local Plan Submission Version, such as the Maidenhead Golf Course development and warehousing at the junction 8/9 triangle, come to fruition ‘the area will be gridlocked with increased levels of pollution’.

She added: “In the absence of any information from RBWM as to how they plan to mitigate this extra traffic, the addition of vehicles travelling to and from the Jealott’s Hill development with be untenable.”

Downton Abbey on at Cinema Club

Downton Abbey fans can see their favourite characters on the big screen on Friday, February 14.

The feature-length film of the much-loved TV show will be shown courtesy of the Holyport Cinema Club in Holyport War Memorial Hall.

Gill Hudson, co-founder of the club, said: “As a special Valentine’s Day bonus we will have 50 new, and much more comfortable, chairs for our audience to sit back and enjoy the film on thanks to donations to our hall renovations fund from the Louis Baylis Trust and the Berkshire Community Foundation.”

Doors open at 7.15pm and the film starts at 8pm. Tickets at tinyurl.com/vu52xhp for £5 (plus 42p booking fee) or £6 on the door.

Upper Bray Road

Upper Bray Road will be closed for bridge maintenance works on Sunday, February 2.

The closure between 9am-4pm is to facilitate quaterly Bailey bridge maintenance works.

An eight-minute diversion is in place along A308, Windsor Road and Braywick Road, Stafferton Way and Bray Road. For more information contact Volker Highways on 01753 483 300.

Diary...

Thursday: Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club (Alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.