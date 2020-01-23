Bray community news (January 23): Filming at Bray Studios is 'great' news

Cameras set to roll at House of Horror

The chairman of Maidenhead Heritage Centre Trust has said it ‘is great to see active film making’ return to Bray Studios.

A temporary application to resume filming at the studios for a period of two years was discussed at a Bray Parish Council meeting at Braywood War Memorial Hall last Monday.

Attending the meeting was Alison Knight, who represents Farmglade, the property developer and investment company which owns the site.

If plans are approved, the studios would accommodate a production set to become 'one of the biggest TV series in the world’.

Alison also said that all the sets and props for the series will be made at the studios.

Richard Poad, chairman of the Maidenhead Heritage Trust said: “We have such an amazing film heritage in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas, that it is great to see active film making of that sort, rather than just location film making, resumed at Bray.”

Richard said that Hammer film productions arrived at Down Place, the name of the mansion at the site, in 1950 although the first 'official' Hammer film was made in Cookham Dean in 1948.

Hammer left Bray Studios in 1966, but the studios continued to be used until 2012.

“In between they made all sorts of films, commercials, pop videos, any number of other productions, but Hammer is the best known,” said Richard.

“In just 16 years they made something like 80 films, they were churning them out like sausages.”

Lead member for planning and Maidenhead, Cllr David Coppinger (Con Bray), said: “When planning permission [for housing] was first sought by previous owners many current and former residents who had worked there were appalled at the loss of employment for the specialist skills that the film industry requires.

"The view then was that this facility would not be needed in the new world. How wrong that was and it is so exciting to think that many world class films are now going to be made in the very centre of Bray Ward with many employment opportunities.

"At the start of the revival I was privileged to go on the set of Mamma Mia! Here we go again. It was surreal standing at the bar of a Greek Taverna 200 yards away from the A308.”

Enforcement notice over paddock upheld

An enforcement notice issued by the Royal Borough has been upheld following an appeal.

The notice, issued in November 2018, was prompted by a breach of planning control at Moor Farm in Ascot Road.

It states that without planning permission a menege and surrounding paddock land at the site was being used for the storage of cars.

Other breaches of planning control included in the notice are the formation of a hard surface to facilitate the storage of cars, and the re-profiling of land and the formation of earth bunding.

John Frankham made an appeal against the notice but following a visit to the site by an inspector in November, the enforcement notice has been upheld.

The requirement of the notice is that the storage of cars on the land must cease, the materials used to form the hard surface have to be dug up and removed and the re-profiled land must be re-distributed and restored to its former state.

The period of compliance with the requirements is two months.

To view the appeal decision in full go to acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/ and enter the reference number 3218796

Homes plan refused over newt fears

The Royal Borough has refused planning permission for five homes at Oakley Green Lodge.

Proposals for the five detached properties, and car ports for four of the plots, were for land on the southern side of Oakley Green Road.

The council gave notice of their decision on Tuesday, January 14.

Reasons for refusal include inappropriate development in the greenbelt, concern about the ‘harm caused to great crested newts’ and the belief that the development would be ‘harmful to the character of this rural area’.

Parish council to hold budget extraordinary meeting

An extraordinary council meeting of Bray Parish Council (BPC) will be held on Monday at 7.30pm.

The meeting, to take place at Braywood War Memorial Hall, is for councillors to approve the budget and precept [the amount that covers the parish council’s outgoings].

BPC clerk Susan Cook said: “These were agenda items for the meeting on Monday evening, but had to be withdrawn from the agenda.

“The reason for this is that the Royal Borough advised last Thursday that there had been a miscalculation in the tax base figure, which the parish council bases its precept on.”

A revised proposal from an extraordinary finance committee will be discussed on Monday.

Cars targeted by thieves

A laptop was stolen from a car in Brayfield Road on Wednesday, January 15.

The car was entered and searched between 7.45-7.50pm.

In a separate incident, on Thursday, January 16, a child at a property in Pamela Row, Ascot Road was disturbed by a noise at 1.30am.

In the morning the homeowners found the catalytic converter had been stolen from under their Mitsubishi Grandis.

Diary...

Thursday: Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Moneyrow Green WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4.30pm. Contact Sylvia Jones on 01628 624342.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953. Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.