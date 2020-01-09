Parma ham, cheese, and knives stolen during break-in at Holyport butchers

Thieves got away with a ‘pretty petty’ haul when they broke into a Holyport butchers on Thursday, January 2.

Police were called to reports of a break-in at J&S Rook in Stompits Road at about 9.25pm.

Thieves stole two Parma hams at a cost of about £150, various cheeses worth between £150-£200 and six knives.

The family-run business, owned by Jerry Rook and his wife Sandra, was established in Maidenhead in 1991.

It is run by Jerry, his sons, Marc and Jack, and manager, Peter Borcherds.

“For the amount of damage they’ve done, they’ve cost us a day’s trading as well, it seems pretty petty for what they got,” said Jerry.

To enter the property the thieves took the door off its hinges, which will cost a few thousand pounds to replace.

“We’ve only been broken into once before and that was about 15 years ago; it is most unusual,” Jerry said.

During that break-in it was charity boxes that were stolen.

Jerry said: “There’s not much money around these days, most of the transactions are done by card.”

He added: “A few people are shocked it’s happened to someone like us because they don’t think we’d be targeted, and they’ve all said how sorry they are.”

Contact police on 101 quoting reference 43200001874 with any information.