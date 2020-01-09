Bray community news (January 9): A 100th birthday in Fifield

Waterside Inn plan for improvements

Plans for bedrooms at The Waterside Inn aim ‘to reflect the level of service that the inn’s guests might seek’.

Proposals for the three Michelin star restaurant in Ferry Road include making the eight en-suite first floor rooms into six larger en-suite bedrooms.

A design and access statement submitted to the Royal Borough reads: “Of the existing eight rooms, at least five are well below the standard and size to reflect the level of service that the inn’s guests might seek on the basis that they are commensurate with the quality of food and service from the restaurant.”

A full planning application to carry out these works was approved in June 2017, however the work is not expected to be carried out until January/February 2021 or 2022, by which time the current consent will have expired.

The latest design and access statement re-applies for this same consent to provide a longer period of time to carry out the works.

Other proposals also include ‘consideration of the replacement of the main sliding restaurant glazing on each of three sides facing the River Thames, and consideration of the replacement and visual improvement of the mechanical plant and ducting above this part of the building’.

The latest design and access statement describes the plant as ‘unsightly’ and 'arranged in such a way as to severely restrict views over the river from the bedroom terraces'.

Generations together to celebrate 100th birthday

A 100th birthday was celebrated at Longlea Nursing Home in Fifield Road on Monday.

Peggy Brooks marked the milestone with her family from 2pm to the early evening, including her daughter, Debbie King, 71.

“It was lovely,” said Debbie.

“It was just right, people filtering in and out, and I think she really enjoyed it.”

Staff at Longlea decorated the home inside and out with balloons and bunting, and also organised a tea party for all her visitors and residents of the home.

Manager at Longlea Nursing Home, Tracey Muller said: “We don’t get them [100th birthdays] that often unfortunately, but generally we try to make the day really special.

“We actually hosted a tea party for her, which is what she wanted.”

Tracey added: “She really enjoyed it – she had a really lovely day and we can’t actually move for flowers around the home.”

The centenarian also received a number of gifts and a birthday card from the Queen.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? screening

A film about the true story of a celebrity biographer will be screened by Holyport Cinema Club tomorrow.

Starring Melissa McCarthy and Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? is based on Lee Israel’s memoir, which depicts her attempt to resurrect her flagging career by selling forged letters from literary figures.

It will be shown at Holyport War memorial Hall in Moneyrow Green. Tickets at tinyurl.com/ y3m9m9pb cost £5 plus a 42p booking fee.

Tickets on the door are £6.

All funds raised are for the hall renovations.

Church raises hundreds for hospice

Music at Bray events at St Michael’s Church have raised £918 for charity.

Julia Philipson, Community Fundraiser at Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, said: “This great amount could provide many hours of music and play therapy as well as much-needed respite for families.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to St Michaels and Music at Bray and all their parishioners for all their support.”

Live music and two for one gin

An evening of live music at The Fifield Inn will liven up January later this month.

Aaron Norton will perform at the Fifield Road pub on Friday, January 24 from 8pm-11pm.

Entry to the event is free and drinks offers available during the performance include two for one on gin and tonic and bottles of Prosecco for £15.

Community Trust to hold its AGM

The Annual General Meeting of the Holyport Community Trust will be held on Thursday, January 16.

The trust is the charity collecting money for the refurbishment and remodeling of Holyport War Memorial Hall.

Also at the meeting there will be the opportunity to speak to the people who run the trust and look after the hall in Moneyrow Green.

The meeting will take place at the hall at 8pm.

Diary...

Thursday: Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Holyport WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.45-10.15pm, Contact president, Jennifer Razey 01628 631 059 or secretary, Pauline Libby 01628 625 967.

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.