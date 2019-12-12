Bray community news (December 12): Little Muddy Me Pre-School to open at Bray Lake

Outdoor pre-school to open in January

A soley outdoor pre-school set in two acres of woodland will open at Bray Lake in January.

Little Muddy Me Outdoor Pre-School will give children aged between two and five the opportunity to take their learning into the great outdoors.

The pre-school, which is based on the principles of a ‘forest school’, will be opened by Vicki Egarr, the owner and manager of Little Me Pre-School based at Maidenhead & Bray Cricket Club, which opened in January 2017.

Vicki described forest school learning as ‘building children’s confidence and resilience by learning in a natural environment’.

She wanted to find out more about the possibility of an outdoor pre-school after observing how much the wooded area at Little Me Pre-School was enhancing children’s learning experience.

After a visit to outdoor nursery Beatle Woods in Coventry, Vicki started her forest school training and in April became a qualified forest school leader.

Although it is an outside pre-school there will be a shelter with tables and chairs to sit and eat lunch, and complete activities, as well as a tepee and portable toilets with sinks with running water.

She said: “We will encourage children to climb trees, use tools, swing in the hammock, play in the mud kitchen and hunt for bugs.

“We will also cook on the camp fire and cosy up in the tepee to read a book.”

Staff at Little Muddy Me will be Forest School trained and the ratio of staff to children will be 1:4 – it is 1:8 at Little Me Pre-School.

At the moment there are a number of parents interested in sending their children to Little Muddy Me, a lot are considering a mixture of Little Me and Little Muddy me.

Vicki said: “Some people are quite unsure about doing full-time initially, until they’ve seen what it’s all about and have seen how their children will adapt to an outdoor setting.”

Open days at the new site which, will open on Tuesday, January 7, will take place tomorrow and Tuesday from 9am-noon, and next Thursday (December 19) from 1-3pm.

To find out more email littleme@littleme-preschool.co.uk

Bring torch and foodbank item to carols

Carols on The Green will get the village in the Christmas spirit tomorrow evening.

Everyone is welcome to the event which will see the Jolly Carollers choir sing along with people from 6.30-7.30pm.

The Jolly Gardener pub in Moneyrow Green will also have a tent on the night selling mulled wine, hot chocolate, and a few warm nibbles.

The evening, which also has a charitable element, has been made a reality by three volunteers from the Holyport community, including Maz Coppinger.

She said: “This year we are supporting the Maidenhead Foodbank.

“We have purchased Christmas stockings and distributed them to all Holyport’s local shops, and Kelperland Veterinary Centre, and have asked people to take one free-of-charge and fill them with chocolates and gifts for children.”

She added: “We’ve also asked for donations of Christmas food placed in a cardboard box wrapped in Christmas paper.”

Anyone with a stocking or a box of food to donate can bring them to the carols – those with donations but unable to attend the carols should email maz.coppinger@live.com to make alternative arrangements.

First Responders will also be on hand and will have their collection boxes with them should people want to make a donation.

W Carollers must bring a torch (no naked flames) as the green is in complete darkness.

Five homes application recommended for approval

Bray Parish Council (BPC) recommended plans for five homes on land off Oakley Green Road for approval on Monday.

The decision, which incudes conditions, was made at a planning meeting at Braywood War Memorial Hall.

Proposals for the land to the rear of Oakley Green Lodge, which also includes four car ports, follow the demolition of existing buildings and removal of hardstanding and commercial uses.

Conditions councillors agreed were that the land surrounding the development is not to be developed and that a legal agreement is put in place to ensure the current lorry business ceases and the land surrounding the development is returned to greenbelt.

BPC also requested that the Royal Borough formulate an agreement with the developer to ensure the development is delivered as per the planning application.

It also recommended that any community infrastructure levy due on the development is calculated and agreed by BPC prior to the planning officer’s decision.

Choir, carols, Christingles and coffee

The music at Bray Community Carol Concert will fill St Michael’s Church with festive song on Sunday from 3pm.

People can expect seasonal pieces from the church choir, readings, Christmas songs from St Michael's community choir and carols for all to join in with.

Admission is free, with a collection in aid of Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service.

On Saturday a Christingle service will be held at 4pm.

An advent market and coffee morning at the church last Saturday raised nearly £300 for church funds.

Diary...

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Holyport WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.45-10.15pm, Contact president, Jennifer Razey 01628 631 059 or secretary, Pauline Libby 01628 625 967.

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.