Bray community news (December 5): United Nations Day at Holyport College and advice on keeping burglars at bay

Students embrace different cultures and heritages

United Nations Day at Holyport College showcased the culture of countries around the world.

The event, on Friday November 22, marked UN Nations Day in October, which fell in the school’s half term.

To celebrate the occasion students and staff wore the national dress of a country they have an affinity with, or a sports top, or colours from the national flag.

At lunchtime street food from five different continents was served and in the afternoon there was a showcase of stalls representing 40 countries and an inter-house Nations Day Quiz.

The stalls were set up by the students selling food, drinks, objects and art.

Sue Dudley, founder and governor of Holyport College, chose Team Kenya as the best stall.

Politics teacher Frank Hardee, who organised the day, said: “In a very turbulent time in the UK, it’s great that students are able to embrace different cultures and heritages.

“We need more events like this in the current political climate.”

Police offer tips on burglary prevention

A police community support officer (PCSO) explained what people can do to protect their homes last Monday.

Jan Cleaver was at a meeting at Braywood War Memorial Hall to give an update on the Thames Valley Police winter burglary campaign.

She explained that officers are reaching out to people with advice on how to keep their homes safe by setting up stalls in primary schools and trying to catch parents as they pick up their children.

Last year an advert van would travel to car parks where people were visiting, like supermarkets, but a lack of footfall prompted a change of tack.

Another part of the campaign is providing free-of-charge home security assessments.

PCSO Cleaver said: “We go into people’s homes and we talk to them about crime prevention and how they can make their homes feel safer.”

She added: “It doesn’t mean to say that what we give out is going to stop it [burglary], but we can make it very difficult and make it not look so inviting.”

At the meeting Cllr Brian Millin said officers carried out a home security assessment for him a few months ago and he can ‘thoroughly recommend it’.

He said: “The two officers were there for a good 40 minutes and gave me some really good advice. It’s well worth taking it up.”

PCSO Cleaver also said officers in the area are carrying out patrols to keep an eye out for properties in darkness.

When they come across such a home they post a card through the door to say they walked down the street at a particular time and ‘it seemed as though the property is empty’.

PCSO Cleaver suggested householders put timing switches on lights and leave a radio on a talk station.

To make a home security request email homesecuritysurveyrequests@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk

Comfy seats for Cinema Club filmgoers

A club which puts on movie screenings in Holyport Village Hall has been awarded a grant of £2,000 from Berkshire Community Foundation.

Holyport Cinema Club will put the money towards buying some new chairs for the village hall.

Cinema club organiser Gill Hudson said: “We’ve had such a fantastic response to the cinema club, but the one criticism has been that the chairs could be more comfortable.

“The Holyport Community Trust’s hall renovation plans include the need for new furni-ture and fittings, so this grant, combined with some of the other funds raised so far, means we’re now able to replace around 50 of the current stock.”

The next screening is Toy Story 4 and it will be shown on Saturday, December 21.

There will be free mince pieces and a Christmas raffle to get viewers in the festive spirit.

Tickets cost £5 plus a 42p booking fee or £6 on the door.

Doors open at 7.15pm for an 8pm showing.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/holyport-cinema-club to buy tickets.

Council agrees tree and carol concert venue

It was starting to feel a lot like Christmas at the Bray Parish Council meeting last Monday.

Councillors agreed to spend £175 on the purchase of a Christmas tree for Holyport Green, and also approved the use of the green for a carol concert on Friday, December 13.

Disabled parking only is allowed on the green for the concert.

Advent market countdown to Christmas

An advent market and coffee morning will take place at St Michael’s Church hall on Saturday.

The event will take place from 10am until noon, with money raised going towards church funds.

Diary...

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Holyport WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.45-10.15pm, Contact president, Jennifer Razey 01628 631 059 or secretary, Pauline Libby 01628 625 967.

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.