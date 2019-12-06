Thames Hospice appeal reaches £1.5m halfway point

A husband whose wife died at Thames Hospice on Sunday is determined to fulfil her wish to help the hospice raise the final funding for its new building.

In September, the hospice in Windsor launched ‘Raise the Roof’ to gather the final £3m needed to build its new state-of-the-art building by Bray Lake.

The hospice has now announced that it has reached the halfway milestone of £1.5m as construction continues on the £22m facility.

Thames Hospice has been supporting Lisa Parris-Cambridge, her husband and young daughters this year.

Lisa died aged 49 on Sunday at the hospice, surrounded by her loved ones.

Her husband is now determined to fulfil Lisa’s wish to continue to share their story to help raise funds for the new build.

Debbie Raven, chief executive, said: “The support from our community has been phenomenal and we are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone. The new hospice will ensure that we will be able to help a further 2,500 families every year in the new hospice and out in the community when we open in the summer of 2020.

“Thank you to each and every one of our supporters and please keep up the fantastic work so we can Raise the Roof on your new hospice.”

The hospice is calling for help to raise £60,000 to fund a counselling room in the new hospice so its Patient & Family Support Team can give every family emotional care.

To donate £5 text RAISE to 70970 or to donate £10 text RAISE to 70191. Or to donate online visit www.raisetheroof2020.org.uk

An army of volunteers will also be out in Bracknell, Windsor and Slough collecting throughout the festive season.

Look out for a feature in the Advertiser later this month taking a closer look at how the build is progressing.