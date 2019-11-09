Fifield Christmas air raises funds for community association

Almost £200 was raised at a Christmas Fair in Fifield on Saturday.

Organised by the Oakley Green & Fifield Community Association (OGAFCA) the event took place at Braywood War Memorial Hall from 1-4pm.

There were a number of stalls at the fair – from cosmetics to knitted items, and scarves to sweets.

OGAFCA member Bill Collier, who runs Fifield Art Group, helped organise the event and manned a stall of his paintings on the day.

He said: “It was quite good actually, not as many people as we would like, but we got nearly £200, which is quite reasonable.”

Organisers believe the Rugby World Cup Final and the cold, wet weather might have impacted on the number of shoppers willing to venture out.

Saturday is only the second consecutive year the fair has taken place after OGAFCA stopped organising it for three years because stall holders said it was not busy enough.

Bill said: “Last year when we did it for the first time we had a fairly good response.”

Although Saturday didn’t match last year’s turnout the association will not be giving up yet and think holding the event closer to Christmas next year might see numbers increase.

The Christmas fair is one of a number of events OGAFCA hold to raise money for the association – tomorrow it has organised a bingo night and raffle at Braywood War Memorial Hall.

Bill said: “We try to get people to come in for a social night out, and keep our funds going.”

OGAFCA funds are spent on addressing issues important to residents.