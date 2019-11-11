A trailer has been released for a BBC and Netflix production of Dracula

The release of a Dracula series filmed at Bray Studios is edging closer.

A trailer for the three-part series, based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic horror novel, was released on October 27.

A co-production between BBC One and Netflix, the story about Count Dracula has been reinvented for a 21st Century audience by Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat.

Filming on the series began earlier this year at Orava Castle in Slovakia, before moving to Bray Studios.

In August actor and screenwriter, Mark Gatiss, said: “It’s seriously delightful that our new Dracula is being shot at Bray Studios – the former home of Hammer Films.

“This wonderfully atmospheric and legendary studio gave birth to so many famous monsters and stars – most memorably Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee.

“As we watch Transylvania once again rise on the sound stages of

Bray, it’s amazing to be able to say that Count Dracula has

finally come home.”

The leading role of Dracula will be played by Danish actor and musician Claes Bang and the series also features Killing Eve star Damon Thomas and This is England’s Chanel Cresswell.

The series will premiere on BBC One in the UK, and on Netflix outside of the UK and Ireland.

Watch the trailer here.