Monsters Ball raises more than £3,000 for Maggie-Mae's Lighthouse

A black-tie monsters’ ball that raised more than £3,000 for a new charity was held on Saturday at the Harte and Garter Hotel in Windsor.

It was the first fundraiser held for Maggie-Mae’s Lighthouse, which became a registered charity in July.

The charity was established by Leah and David Morgan in the name of their 18-month-old daughter, Maggie-Mae, who died of leukaemia in March last year.

The annual charity ball held in Maggie-Mae’s memory is the second Leah and David have organised – the first was for Maggie-Mae’s Brighter Future Fund organised with Great Ormond Street Hospital.

A masquerade ball is already booked for Saturday, October 17 next year for the new charity.

As well as a three-course meal, the evening included a live auction of generously donated prizes and Motown music to dance the night away.

The star prize of a weekend city break for two was won by Hannah Meyrick, who picked Prague as her destination.

Guests at the ball included people who offer support after losing loved ones to cancer, and nurses who looked after Maggie-Mae when she was unwell.

“It was a really great event,” said Leah. “We thanked our guests for their support and

reminded them that every penny they spent on the night was an investment in our charity’s future.”

She added: “In the last year our support network has mainly been friends and family, the Monsters has seen our support from new people from outside this network.

“This is great news for our charity as we know that Maggie’s story is reaching new people.”

The money raised on Saturday will go towards putting on a musical fundraising event at Windsor Racecourse in the spring.